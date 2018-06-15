Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Ardmore Shipping traded down $0.10, reaching $7.40, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 65,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

