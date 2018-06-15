Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,462,929 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 10.31% of Ardmore Shipping worth $26,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Ardmore Shipping traded down $0.10, reaching $7.40, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

