Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA):

6/6/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/1/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.73, hitting $48.49, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,480. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $49.66.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 30,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,267.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

