Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) will announce sales of $201.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the highest is $203.00 million. Ares Management LP Unit reported sales of $180.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will report full year sales of $811.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $814.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $899.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $949.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management LP Unit.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Ares Management LP Unit had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Ares Management LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Ares Management LP Unit traded down $0.10, hitting $20.75, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 11,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $208,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,267,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $23,923,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $21,950,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management LP Unit Company Profile

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

