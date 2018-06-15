Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,783 CVR Refining LP (CVRR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRR. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CVR Refining by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 675,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 129,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Refining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CVR Refining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

CVRR stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CVR Refining LP has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.41.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. CVR Refining’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CVR Refining LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVRR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Refining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Refining in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

