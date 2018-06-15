arGEN-X BV (ARGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that arGEN-X BV (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for arGEN-X BV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.52). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that arGEN-X BV will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow arGEN-X BV.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of arGEN-X BV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of arGEN-X BV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of arGEN-X BV in a report on Sunday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of arGEN-X BV in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of arGEN-X BV from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. BB Biotech AG purchased a new position in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,920,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in arGEN-X BV by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in arGEN-X BV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,044,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

arGEN-X BV traded up $1.82, reaching $100.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -70.13. arGEN-X BV has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $101.25.

arGEN-X BV Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

