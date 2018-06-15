Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 110 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arista Networks opened at $281.12 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34,145.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 8,638,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,398,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,048,000 after purchasing an additional 317,410 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,272,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

