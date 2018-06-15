1,100 Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $7,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,450 shares in the company, valued at $53,165,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $369,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,907.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,174 shares of company stock worth $38,388,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Palo Alto Networks traded down $2.48, reaching $213.08, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 287,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,382. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.61 and a beta of 0.99. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $217.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.79 million. equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

