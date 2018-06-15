Contrasting Armstrong Flooring (AFI) & Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Armstrong Flooring and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 4 0 0 2.00 Tupperware Brands 1 4 0 0 1.80

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Armstrong Flooring.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.94% 0.56% 0.35% Tupperware Brands -12.35% 401.48% 15.69%

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 65.52 Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.99 -$265.40 million $4.84 9.05

Armstrong Flooring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands. Tupperware Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Armstrong Flooring does not pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Armstrong Flooring on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.