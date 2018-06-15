Artal Group S.A. Purchases Shares of 450,000 resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.60% of resTORbio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TORC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth $270,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth $645,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the first quarter worth $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TORC shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

resTORbio traded up $1.11, reaching $11.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 291,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,626. The firm has a market cap of $295.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.29. resTORbio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

