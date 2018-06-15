GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,273,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,182,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at about $15,498,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 117.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 361,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 195,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $65.98 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,084,972.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,077.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

