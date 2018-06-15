Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,105 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.73% of Celanese worth $235,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,303. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $118.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. Celanese had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.19 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

