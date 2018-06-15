Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,638 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Roper Technologies worth $254,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 16,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies traded up $0.79, reaching $284.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 577,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $226.81 and a 1 year high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

