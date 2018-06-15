Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Position Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498,546 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Waste Connections worth $143,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $21,037,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 182.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,899,400.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 45,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $863,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven F. Bouck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 303,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,430.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,994,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of Waste Connections traded up $0.33, reaching $76.68, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,640,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,857. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

