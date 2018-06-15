Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.49% of Monster Beverage worth $158,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 994.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,758,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $84,599,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,126,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,379,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $56.43. 4,139,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

