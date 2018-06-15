Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

Shares of Asante Solutions traded down $0.27, hitting $14.35, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,749. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Pryor Blackwell bought 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 520,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

