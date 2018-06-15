Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. 15,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,099. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASNA shares. BidaskClub raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

