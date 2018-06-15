Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 136,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,175,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group opened at $3.08 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.