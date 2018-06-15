Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Ascendis Pharma A/S traded down $0.57, hitting $66.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,835. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $76.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

