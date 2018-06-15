Millennium Management LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,927 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aspen Group worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 141,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:ASPU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,274. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.