Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Qorvo worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Qorvo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 840,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 97,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 180.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 289.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo opened at $83.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.67 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $131,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $655,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,110. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

