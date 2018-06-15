Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index accounts for about 1.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Index worth $140,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,447,103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,965 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 1st quarter worth $325,078,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter worth $298,233,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Index opened at $280.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $241.58 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.