Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Altria (MO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,828,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,827,000 after purchasing an additional 461,358 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Altria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Altria by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria opened at $56.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Altria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Altria in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Altria in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

