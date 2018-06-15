Assicurazioni Generali (G) PT Set at €20.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.40 ($23.72) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.45 ($16.80) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.10 ($18.72) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.58 ($19.28).

Assicurazioni Generali opened at €15.73 ($18.29) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

