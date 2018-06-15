Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Receives $67.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries traded up $0.36, hitting $60.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 168,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,958. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.32 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

