AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 5,000 by Cfra

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 5,000 ($66.57) target price by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 5,800 ($77.22) to GBX 6,000 ($79.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($74.56) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($69.90) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($83.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($77.22) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,323.57 ($70.88).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.67) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,398 ($71.87). 3,406,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($56.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($73.49).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.