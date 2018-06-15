AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,567 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,085,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,544,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,669,000 after acquiring an additional 626,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca traded down $0.11, hitting $36.37, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 111,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,675. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morningstar restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

