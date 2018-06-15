At Home Group (HOME) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. At Home Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1988592308828 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

At Home Group traded up $0.31, hitting $38.58, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,337. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,674,563.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $820,505.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,852,248 shares of company stock worth $231,140,166 over the last ninety days. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.