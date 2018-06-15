At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. At Home Group updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.33 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.86. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 51,700 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,674,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 3,731,642 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $107,210,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,852,248 shares of company stock valued at $231,140,166. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

