At Home Group Inc (HOME) CFO Judd T. Nystrom Sells 12,435 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CFO Judd T. Nystrom sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $453,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Judd T. Nystrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $674,985.96.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $684,455.46.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $659,266.59.

On Tuesday, April 24th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 18,939 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $667,978.53.

On Tuesday, April 17th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 23,815 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $839,716.90.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 13,636 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $467,987.52.

On Friday, April 6th, Judd T. Nystrom sold 187,882 shares of At Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $6,545,808.88.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 62,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,337. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.63.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

