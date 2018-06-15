BidaskClub Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics traded down $0.60, reaching $45.05, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 921,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,483. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Mcgrath sold 6,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $242,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,102.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $427,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at $39,460,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,671 shares of company stock worth $6,685,316. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

