Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Major Shareholder Sells $138,573,122.16 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) major shareholder Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 6,959,976 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $138,573,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Allied Holdings L.P. Cd&R sold 5,792,925 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $123,215,514.75.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.28. 522,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 509,199 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 221,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

