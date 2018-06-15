ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report issued on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Phillips expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

