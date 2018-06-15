Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) is Tieton Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,330 shares during the period. Atlas Financial makes up about 4.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Atlas Financial worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 130,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 262,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

AFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Atlas Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 119,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,605. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($5.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.91) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

