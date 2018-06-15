Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Atlas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Financial traded up $0.15, reaching $11.95, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 47,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,970. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Financial has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($5.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.91) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 38.43% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. research analysts anticipate that Atlas Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

