Atomic Coin (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,491.00

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Atomic Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Atomic Coin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. Atomic Coin has a total market capitalization of $191,491.00 and $175.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00042638 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000873 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000460 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001218 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00070749 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Atomic Coin Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 16,342,994 coins. Atomic Coin’s official message board is forum.atomicproject.org. Atomic Coin’s official website is www.atomicproject.org. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Coin is /r/AtomicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

