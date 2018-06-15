Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. reduced its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Atrion makes up about 1.3% of Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Atrion worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atrion by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Atrion traded down $4.90, hitting $581.00, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 16,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.63. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $516.85 and a one year high of $694.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

