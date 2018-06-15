AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

AT&T opened at $32.52 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

