Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Price

News articles about AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AudioCodes earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 48.833944650801 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $7.33 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments; MobilityPLUS, a mobile VoIP solution; VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; Fax Server, a tool for managing inbound and outbound enterprise fax transmissions; SIP Phone Support, a value-added application for SBC and gateways; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products.

