Authorship Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Authorship has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Authorship token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. Authorship has a total market capitalization of $868,287.00 and $14,022.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003650 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00598211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00237635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00093184 BTC.

Authorship was first traded on September 13th, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,970,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Authorship is authorship.com.

Authorship can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

