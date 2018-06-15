Auto Trader Group (AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 440

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.33) to GBX 440 ($5.86) in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.39) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.39) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.99) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 409.53 ($5.45).

Auto Trader Group opened at GBX 422.10 ($5.62) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 445 ($5.92).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

