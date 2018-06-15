Beddow Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises 4.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Autoliv worth $10,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Autoliv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. The stock had a trading volume of 848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $160.23.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

