Stuart Sackman Sells 2,566 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $346,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stuart Sackman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85.

On Friday, May 4th, Stuart Sackman sold 87 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $10,875.00.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. 146,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,227. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $100.51 and a 12-month high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $133.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.