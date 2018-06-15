AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.091909133269 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.32.

AvalonBay Communities traded up $1.42, hitting $169.60, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,179. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.16). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.