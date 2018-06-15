Equity Opportunities Iv Growth Purchases 236,479 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 236,479 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equity Opportunities Iv Growth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 30th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 275 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $591.25.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, reaching $2.21, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,340. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.52. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 640,403 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,682,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $750,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. BidaskClub lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.