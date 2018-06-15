Artal Group S.A. Grows Position in AveXis (AVXS)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.43% of AveXis worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVXS. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AveXis during the third quarter worth $570,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AveXis by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AveXis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

AVXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AveXis from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of AveXis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of AveXis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AveXis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In other news, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total value of $597,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,767,766 shares in the company, valued at $211,248,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXS remained flat at $$217.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.55. AveXis has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $217.94.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by ($2.88). equities analysts forecast that AveXis will post -9.69 EPS for the current year.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

