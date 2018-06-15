Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

News articles about Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aviat Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.7435135108548 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Aviat Networks traded down $0.31, hitting $16.71, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

