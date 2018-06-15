Axovant Sciences (AXON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) in a report published on Thursday, June 7th.

“We believe the licensing agreement with the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize AXO- Lenti-PD marks the rebirth of Axovant as a pioneering GT company in the CNS space. As a novel approach, GT has shown promising potentials in Parkinson’s disease (PD), and we believe lentiviral vectors may be particularly suited for PD as compared to AAV-mediated gene delivery methods (discussed below). With the recent management restructuring to include industry veterans in the GT space, the leading lentiviral therapy technologies from the strong in-house expertise in the CNS space, Axovant has undertaken a bold and measured transformation that sets the tone for future optionality beyond PD, and should engage new investors who are interested in the intersection between GT and CNS spaces, in our view.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of Axovant Sciences traded down $0.07, reaching $3.67, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 14,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,612,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.07. Axovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. analysts predict that Axovant Sciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axovant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 135,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,454 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Axovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Axovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.