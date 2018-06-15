B Communications (BCOM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News headlines about B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.0410195599195 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of B Communications traded down $0.06, reaching $9.91, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. B Communications has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.62.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter. B Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of B Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

B Communications Ltd. provides various communications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

