B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rosehill Resources Inc Class A’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 5.62%.

ROSE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eurobank EFG began coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

ROSE stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.30. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $54,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $175,485.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,891 shares of company stock worth $1,086,916 over the last ninety days. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.

